Oct 18th, 2017

You won’t have to sign up for Project Fi to get your hands on a Moto X4. We already know it’s coming unlocked, and now there’s another place to get it from: Amazon.

The online retailer is offering it as a Prime Exclusive option, which means you’ll trade ads and pre-installed Amazon apps on your device for a cheaper upfront price. That brings the Moto X4 down to $329 in this case, while it usually goes for $399.

Not digging that? You could easily buy it outright, with retailers set to offer the device unlocked for $399 starting tomorrow. Be sure to check out Amazon’s full slate of Prime Exclusive phones straight ahead.

