Oct 18th, 2017

Motorola’s latest Moto Mod is a doozie. It’s the Moto Smart Speaker, and its whole purpose is to snap Amazon Alexa onto the back of your Moto Z.

The speaker is ubiquitous, so you can call on Alexa to access her tens of thousands of skills to do whatever it is you need at any time, meaning there’s no button. It even works well in noisy scenarios, apparently, thanks to a whopping 4 microphones.

The Moto Smart Speaker boasts 15 hours of battery life, and a dock design makes it easy to charge the thi

ng while keeping Alexa snapped to the back of it. Pretty neat stuff, it is.

And you’ll have to pay a pretty penny for it, with Motorola wanting $150 for the privilege. That’s not bad compared to some of the most expensive Moto Mods, but it’s still a hefty investment. But if we’re being honest, the addition of Alexa to your phone just might be worth the cost of admission. It’ll be out starting next month.

via Motorola
local_offer    Moto Mods   Motorola   Motorola Moto Z   Motorola Moto Z Force   Motorola Moto Z Play   Motorola Moto Z2   Motorola Moto Z2 Force   Motorola Moto Z2 Play  

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHow to get 5 movies FREE on the Google Play Store
closeHow to get 5 movies FREE on the Google Play Store [DEAL]

Google Play Movies is joining the Movies Anywhere app and for a limited time, you can get five free movies when you sign up. Here’s how to get the deal.

2

more_vertDOWNLOAD: Pixel 2 Live Wallpapers
closeDownload: Get these amazing Google Pixel 2 Live Wallpapers on your phone

We got our first glimpse at Google’s new Live Wallpapers for the Pixel 2 during their event and now the wallpapers can be yours on just about any Android device. All you have to do is sideload them.

3

more_vertDownload: Pixel 2 launcher
closeDownload: Get the new Pixel 2 launcher on your phone

The new Pixel launcher can be installed on any device running Android Lollipop or higher. It installs just like any other APK and no root is required.

4

more_vertGoogle joins forces with Apple for Movies Anywhere
closeApple & Google join forces so you can watch your Movies Anywhere

Google has announced support for Movies Anywhere, so you can join your Google Play Movies, iTunes, Amazon, and Vudu accounts and access purchased movies on any device no matter where you purchased the content.

5

more_vertDownload: Google Pixel 2 Wallpaper
closeDownload: Get the Pixel 2’s default wallpaper on your phone right now

If you’re having Pixel 2 envy or just simply like the wallpaper that Google featured on the Pixel 2 for your current phone, you’re in luck.

6

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 First things
close15 First things every Galaxy Note 8 owner should do

Here’s a look at the first things that everyone should do once they have purchased their brand new Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

7

more_vertMate 10 Pro high-resolution renders and specs leaked
closeHuawei Mate 10 Pro render leaks in insanely high resolution, specs detailed

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro has been leaked in a crazy high-resolution render. Find out more about this beastly device in the post.

8

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

9

more_vertDevastating WiFi vulnerability revealed
closeNew WiFi vulnerability can steal information from nearly every WiFi device in existence

A scary new WiFi vulnerability is being reported this morning, and it affects pretty much every WiFi device out there.

10

more_vertPixel 2 Reviews
closeCONTEST: Google Pixel 2 Reviews

Reviews of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are starting to pour in from across the world and they seem to agree- this is the best smartphone on the planet. It’s crazy to consider, then, that we’re giving one away for free!