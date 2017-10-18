Earlier this week, Huawei took the wraps off of its latest flagship lineup with the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. However, it seems that there were some rather frustrating issues for those who went to the launch event and received review units.

According to Android Authority, some folks found that the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro were “running a little hot” and the battery life was depleting at a much faster rate than anticipated. There’s no word as to what happened to cause these issues, but Huawei stated that it was a “Google bug”. Since then, Google has confirmed that an update is in the works and will be releasing it soon.

#Mate10Pro review samples Huawei gave out at launch have a bug in Oreo: warm/kills battery. No device issue. Google is aware/working on fix. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 16, 2017

The good thing about this issue is how soon it was discovered. Those who received review units at the event began noticing the problem very shortly after getting them. From there, Huawei confirmed the issue and stated that the bug will be fixed within about a week, and will not be present when retail units begin to ship.

The Mate 10 Pro is one of the most exciting devices to launch this year, and definitely looks to take on the other flagships on the market. Let us know what you think about the device and if you’ll be picking one up once it arrives here in the States.