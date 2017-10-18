Oct 18th, 2017

Now that you can watch your Google Play Movies anywhere, you may want to stock up on credit for purchasing your favorites. To that end, Amazon is offering a $50 Google Play Card for only $45. The only kicker here is that they’re actually shipping you the physical card like you’d find at a grocery store, so you’ll have to wait at least two days before you get your credit.

You can use your Google Play Credit on books, movies, music, apps, and game purchases. With the holidays coming around the corner, these are great gift ideas for that Android lover in your family.

SEE DEAL @ AMAZON
local_offer    Amazon   Deal   Google Play  

stars Further Reading

Moto X4 gets Prime Exclusive version

Garmin Speak brings hundreds of Alexa skills to your car

Aukey 6-port USB charger for $25 [DEAL]

25% off SanDisk microSD cards & dual drives

Hey Alexa, re-order an item and save $10 [DEAL]

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHow to get 5 movies FREE on the Google Play Store
closeHow to get 5 movies FREE on the Google Play Store [DEAL]

Google Play Movies is joining the Movies Anywhere app and for a limited time, you can get five free movies when you sign up. Here’s how to get the deal.

2

more_vertDOWNLOAD: Pixel 2 Live Wallpapers
closeDownload: Get these amazing Google Pixel 2 Live Wallpapers on your phone

We got our first glimpse at Google’s new Live Wallpapers for the Pixel 2 during their event and now the wallpapers can be yours on just about any Android device. All you have to do is sideload them.

3

more_vertDownload: Pixel 2 launcher
closeDownload: Get the new Pixel 2 launcher on your phone

The new Pixel launcher can be installed on any device running Android Lollipop or higher. It installs just like any other APK and no root is required.

4

more_vertGoogle joins forces with Apple for Movies Anywhere
closeApple & Google join forces so you can watch your Movies Anywhere

Google has announced support for Movies Anywhere, so you can join your Google Play Movies, iTunes, Amazon, and Vudu accounts and access purchased movies on any device no matter where you purchased the content.

5

more_vertLG V30 Review
closeLG V30 Review

LG finally decided to stop playing around with gimmicks and made the best phone they possibly could. Is that enough to make the V30 matter in a world of Galaxies and Pixels? Let’s find out.

6

more_vertDownload: Google Pixel 2 Wallpaper
closeDownload: Get the Pixel 2’s default wallpaper on your phone right now

If you’re having Pixel 2 envy or just simply like the wallpaper that Google featured on the Pixel 2 for your current phone, you’re in luck.

7

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

8

more_vertPixel 2 Reviews
closeCONTEST: Google Pixel 2 Reviews

Reviews of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are starting to pour in from across the world and they seem to agree- this is the best smartphone on the planet. It’s crazy to consider, then, that we’re giving one away for free!

9

more_vertDevastating WiFi vulnerability revealed
closeNew WiFi vulnerability can steal information from nearly every WiFi device in existence

A scary new WiFi vulnerability is being reported this morning, and it affects pretty much every WiFi device out there.

10

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 camera mod unlocks 4K HDR and 2K 60fps video recording
closeGalaxy Note 8: unlock HDR 4K and 60fps 2K video recording using this camera mod

The Galaxy Note 8 is one of the better shooters when it comes to video quality, but this camera mod can unlock more of its potential.