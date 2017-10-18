Oct 18th, 2017

I’ve been an Authy user for a long time now, but one of the main missing features for the app is the ability to secure your 2-factor authentication codes directly on your device. So far I’ve been using my OnePlus 5 to do that, as it has a setting that allows you to PIN protect certain apps that don’t offer fingerprint support.

Now it looks like the folks behind Authy have finally decided to add support for fingerprint locking, as the latest Authy beta available on the Google Play Store now has an option for setting up a PIN and fingerprint protection.

You’ll need to sign up to become a beta tester for this version of Authy in order to use the new feature, but it seems like it works pretty well. Once you’ve got your PIN set up, you can get access to all of your 2-factor auth codes with just a tap of your finger to your fingerprint sensor. Hopefully, more services begin supporting fingerprint readers soon, since they’ve been available on phones for years now.

GET AUTHY BETA
local_offer    Authy  

stars Further Reading

Why you should be using two-factor auth (2FA)

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHow to get 5 movies FREE on the Google Play Store
closeHow to get 5 movies FREE on the Google Play Store [DEAL]

Google Play Movies is joining the Movies Anywhere app and for a limited time, you can get five free movies when you sign up. Here’s how to get the deal.

2

more_vertDOWNLOAD: Pixel 2 Live Wallpapers
closeDownload: Get these amazing Google Pixel 2 Live Wallpapers on your phone

We got our first glimpse at Google’s new Live Wallpapers for the Pixel 2 during their event and now the wallpapers can be yours on just about any Android device. All you have to do is sideload them.

3

more_vertDownload: Pixel 2 launcher
closeDownload: Get the new Pixel 2 launcher on your phone

The new Pixel launcher can be installed on any device running Android Lollipop or higher. It installs just like any other APK and no root is required.

4

more_vertGoogle joins forces with Apple for Movies Anywhere
closeApple & Google join forces so you can watch your Movies Anywhere

Google has announced support for Movies Anywhere, so you can join your Google Play Movies, iTunes, Amazon, and Vudu accounts and access purchased movies on any device no matter where you purchased the content.

5

more_vertDownload: Google Pixel 2 Wallpaper
closeDownload: Get the Pixel 2’s default wallpaper on your phone right now

If you’re having Pixel 2 envy or just simply like the wallpaper that Google featured on the Pixel 2 for your current phone, you’re in luck.

6

more_vertLG V30 Review
closeLG V30 Review

LG finally decided to stop playing around with gimmicks and made the best phone they possibly could. Is that enough to make the V30 matter in a world of Galaxies and Pixels? Let’s find out.

7

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

8

more_vertDevastating WiFi vulnerability revealed
closeNew WiFi vulnerability can steal information from nearly every WiFi device in existence

A scary new WiFi vulnerability is being reported this morning, and it affects pretty much every WiFi device out there.

9

more_vertPixel 2 Reviews
closeCONTEST: Google Pixel 2 Reviews

Reviews of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are starting to pour in from across the world and they seem to agree- this is the best smartphone on the planet. It’s crazy to consider, then, that we’re giving one away for free!

10

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 camera mod unlocks 4K HDR and 2K 60fps video recording
closeGalaxy Note 8: unlock HDR 4K and 60fps 2K video recording using this camera mod

The Galaxy Note 8 is one of the better shooters when it comes to video quality, but this camera mod can unlock more of its potential.