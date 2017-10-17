Oct 17th, 2017

Mobvoi today announced pre-sale availability of the TicHome Mini. It’s a little portable Bluetooth speaker that has the Google Assistant living inside.

The TicHome Mini was designed for easy portable thanks to its rubber carrying handle and small puck-like size. You can carry it around your wrist, attach it to a bag, or even hang it up in your shower thanks to its IPX6 water resistance rating.

That means you can interact with the Google Assistant in those moments where you truly can’t reach your phone. It boasts 6 hours of battery life to keep the fun going for quite a while.

The device is available for a reduced price of $79 through Friday, after which it’ll jump up to $99. That means you’ll want to pre-order yours ASAP for some significant savings. You can do so right here.
