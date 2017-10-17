Project Jacquard was first announced at Google I/O back in 2014, but the first smart Commuter Jacket finally went on sale last month. Now, Levi’s CEO Chip Bergh says that his company is already working with Google on a version 2.0 of the jacket that will incorporate entirely new functionality into the wearable that currently retails for around $350.

Thanks to a conductive fiber that’s woven into the sleeve of the jacket, you can perform actions like accessing your music or getting the time without having to interact with your phone. Bergh believes that the Commuter Jacket with Google’s Jacquard is just the beginning for wearable clothing and could have other applications, like tracking lap turns or your heart rate while exercising.

For those expecting the ability to talk to the next version using Google Assistant, that’s still just a bit too far in the future as the conductive fibers used aren’t capable of listening just yet.

What do you think of the Commuter Jacket?