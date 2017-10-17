Oct 17th, 2017

The Lenovo K8 series of phones just released in India this past August, but the company has now confirmed that the Lenovo K8, Lenovo K8 Plus, and the Lenovo K8 Note will all receive the Android Oreo update.

The only downside to this announcement is that Lenovo’s slated release time for the update appears to be June 2018 for the Lenovo K8 and July 2018 for the Lenovo K8 Plus and the K8 Note. That’s an unfortunately long time to wait for something that’s already available on some flagship devices and will be just a few months before Google rolls out Android P.

Right now the Lenovo K8 family of phones are exclusive to Amazon in India, where the devices retail for between 10,000R and 14,000R depending on the model you get.
