Oct 17th, 2017

Hot on the heels of some Galaxy S8 owners reporting they’re not receiving SMS messages, it seems as though first-gen Pixel and Pixel XL owners are experiencing the same problem. Reports on the official Google Product Forums highlight the issue as something multiple people are experiencing with just Verizon, while the issue with Galaxy S8 devices seemed to be carrier agnostic.

Here’s the original complaint:

Have a relatively new Google Pixel XL on Verizon running Android 8.0 (recently updated). Absurd issue: About the time I upgraded to 8.0 (may not be related), on either Google Message or Verizon Message+, I can SEND texts, but I cannot RECEIVE texts on the phone.

Subsequent reports on the page report the same problems. A Google Community Manager suggested factory resetting the phone, which some people report having done only to have the problem resurface within a week or two. At this point, it’s unclear what is causing the problem, but both Google and Verizon are investigating the issue.

I can confirm that this issue is being investigated on both ends by Verizon and Google. Hopefully, we’ll see this resolved soon.

Do you have a first-gen Pixel device on Verizon? Let us know if you’ve experienced any trouble with receiving text messages since most people with this problem report being able to send them to others just fine.

 
local_offer    Google   Pixel   Pixel XL   Verizon  

stars Further Reading

Pixel 2 has a dedicated image chip

Is Google a generic term?

Google drops 3.5mm adapter price to match Apple

Google Home Mini is voice-activated only now

Download: Google Pixel 2 Wallpaper

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHow to get 5 movies FREE on the Google Play Store
closeHow to get 5 movies FREE on the Google Play Store [DEAL]

Google Play Movies is joining the Movies Anywhere app and for a limited time, you can get five free movies when you sign up. Here’s how to get the deal.

2

more_vertDOWNLOAD: Pixel 2 Live Wallpapers
closeDownload: Get these amazing Google Pixel 2 Live Wallpapers on your phone

We got our first glimpse at Google’s new Live Wallpapers for the Pixel 2 during their event and now the wallpapers can be yours on just about any Android device. All you have to do is sideload them.

3

more_vertOnePlus spying on users and collecting massive amounts of data
closeOnePlus is collecting lots of data on its users without telling them

OnePlus has been collecting a lot of personal data about how you use your device. Here’s how to disable the app service doing the collecting without having to root your OnePlus device.

4

more_vertDownload: Pixel 2 launcher
closeDownload: Get the new Pixel 2 launcher on your phone

The new Pixel launcher can be installed on any device running Android Lollipop or higher. It installs just like any other APK and no root is required.

5

more_vertGoogle joins forces with Apple for Movies Anywhere
closeApple & Google join forces so you can watch your Movies Anywhere

Google has announced support for Movies Anywhere, so you can join your Google Play Movies, iTunes, Amazon, and Vudu accounts and access purchased movies on any device no matter where you purchased the content.

6

more_vertDownload: Google Pixel 2 Wallpaper
closeDownload: Get the Pixel 2’s default wallpaper on your phone right now

If you’re having Pixel 2 envy or just simply like the wallpaper that Google featured on the Pixel 2 for your current phone, you’re in luck.

7

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 First things
close15 First things every Galaxy Note 8 owner should do

Here’s a look at the first things that everyone should do once they have purchased their brand new Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

8

more_vertMate 10 Pro high-resolution renders and specs leaked
closeHuawei Mate 10 Pro render leaks in insanely high resolution, specs detailed

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro has been leaked in a crazy high-resolution render. Find out more about this beastly device in the post.

9

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #2)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

10

more_vertDevastating WiFi vulnerability revealed
closeNew WiFi vulnerability can steal information from nearly every WiFi device in existence

A scary new WiFi vulnerability is being reported this morning, and it affects pretty much every WiFi device out there.