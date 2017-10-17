Oct 17th, 2017

Noodlecake Studios are responsible for some of the most interesting Android games available to date and after a short stint as an iOS and PC game, they’re publishing Death Road to Canada on Android. It’ll arrive on October 26th with a price tag of $9.99, but don’t let that hefty price fool you, there’s a lot of game to be had here.

The game feels like a 2D version of Dead Rising meets The Oregon Trail, as you manage a group of people who are attempting to survive a zombie apocalypse. You’ll guide your group through ruined cities, fight hordes of up to 500 zombies at once, and meet new people who can help (or hinder) your party on their adventure. Each time you play the locations, events, survivor personalities, and skills are randomly generated, so it’s a new experience when you start over.

Here’s a peek at the trailer.

It’s worth noting that Death Road to Canada has been available on Steam since July of last year and in that time it has garnered Overwhelmingly Positive ratings from PC gamers, so if you’re an Android Gamer you’ll want to keep an eye out and Treat Yo Self come October 26.
