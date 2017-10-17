Traveling with a ton of gadgets you need to keep charged can be a nightmare if you don’t have a USB brick. They come in handy to keep your laptop, phone, tablet, eReader, and whatever else you need to be charged and ready to go when you are.

You can nab this 6-port AUKEY USB charger with Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 support for only $24.89 with the coupon AUKEYPAY. I’ve got a handful of Aukey accessories myself and I’ve always been pleased with the quality. The only downside to this charger is that not all six USB ports are QuickCharge compatible.

It does feature what Aukey calls AiPower Adaptive Charging, which means you can charge all 5V USB-powered devices at up to 2.4A. The unit also includes built-in protection to keep your devices from overheating or overcharging.