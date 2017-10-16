Oct 16th, 2017

Heads up if you wanted to take part in T-Mobile’s BOGO promotion that started back in September, tomorrow is the last day you’ll be able to get your hands on two devices when you add a line of service. Both devices must be purchased using T-Mobile’s 24-month Equipment Installment Plan, so this deal definitely isn’t for everyone. The deal also extends to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, if you find those smartphones more to your liking.

There’s always a handful of rules when it comes to these promotions, but if you’re looking to switch carriers anyway it can be a great windfall. If the Galaxy Note 8 isn’t your cup of tea, T-Mobile is also offering up to $500 off the LG V30 and a similar BOGO deal on the LG G6 and the LG V20.

SEE T-MOBILE BOGO DEAL
