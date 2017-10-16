Just a quick heads up for those of you who still have a use for microSD cards and USB thumb drives, Amazon’s Deal of the Day includes some pretty nice discounts on microSD cards up to 400GB. If you’ve got a Nintendo Switch (or a phone that still supports microSD) laying around, now is the time to hop on this deal.
SanDisk microSD Card Deals
- 64GB SanDisk microSDXC card – $17.99
- 128GB SanDisk microSDXC card – $36.99
- 200GB SanDisk microSDXC card – $62.99
- 256GB SanDisk microSDXC card – $149.99
- 400GB SanDisk microSDXC card – $249.99
SanDisk Dual Drives for Android
These are handy because they include a USB-C drive on one end and a regular USB connector on the other for making transferring files between your devices super easy.
- SanDisk Ultra 64GB Dual Drive m3.0 for Android Devices – $14.99
- SanDisk Ultra 128GB Dual Drive m3.0 for Android Devices – $27.99