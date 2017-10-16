Just a quick heads up for those of you who still have a use for microSD cards and USB thumb drives, Amazon’s Deal of the Day includes some pretty nice discounts on microSD cards up to 400GB. If you’ve got a Nintendo Switch (or a phone that still supports microSD) laying around, now is the time to hop on this deal.

SanDisk microSD Card Deals

SanDisk Dual Drives for Android

These are handy because they include a USB-C drive on one end and a regular USB connector on the other for making transferring files between your devices super easy.