Oct 16th, 2017

Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablets are pretty durable, but it’s been a long time since there’s been an Android tablet that is truly rugged. Samsung Netherlands announced the Galaxy Tab Active 2, which features military-standard MIL-STD-810 certification that includes IP68 water and dust protection.

The device is designed to be used in environments that are normally anathema to electronics, such as on a construction site. To that end, the display also features a high sensitivity mode that can be used even with a pair of gloves on. It also comes with an S-Pen and features Bixby and a removable battery that can be used to charge other devices.

While it may seem like an interesting device, right now it’s only slated for release in the Netherlands for €500, sometime in November.

[via GSMArena | LetsGoDigital]
local_offer    Samsung   Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 2  

stars Further Reading

Samsung CEO leaves despite great performance

Galaxy Note 8 camera mod unlocks 4K HDR and 2K 60fps video recording

Samsung says Bixby 2.0 is coming soon

Galaxy Note 8 First things

Google drops over $7B a year to be the search default

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHow to get 5 movies FREE on the Google Play Store
closeHow to get 5 movies FREE on the Google Play Store [DEAL]

Google Play Movies is joining the Movies Anywhere app and for a limited time, you can get five free movies when you sign up. Here’s how to get the deal.

2

more_vertDOWNLOAD: Pixel 2 Live Wallpapers
closeDownload: Get these amazing Google Pixel 2 Live Wallpapers on your phone

We got our first glimpse at Google’s new Live Wallpapers for the Pixel 2 during their event and now the wallpapers can be yours on just about any Android device. All you have to do is sideload them.

3

more_vertOnePlus spying on users and collecting massive amounts of data
closeOnePlus is collecting lots of data on its users without telling them

OnePlus has been collecting a lot of personal data about how you use your device. Here’s how to disable the app service doing the collecting without having to root your OnePlus device.

4

more_vertIndustry leans toward Apple's tech
closeSamsung might be a lone wolf in push for under-display fingerprint as everyone looks to copy Apple

Welp, Apple’s gone and done it again. They’ve moved forward with a smartphone design change or an innovation that they like, and the rest of the industry is in ‘me, too’ mode.

5

more_vertDownload: Pixel 2 launcher
closeDownload: Get the new Pixel 2 launcher on your phone

The new Pixel launcher can be installed on any device running Android Lollipop or higher. It installs just like any other APK and no root is required.

6

more_vertGoogle joins forces with Apple for Movies Anywhere
closeApple & Google join forces so you can watch your Movies Anywhere

Google has announced support for Movies Anywhere, so you can join your Google Play Movies, iTunes, Amazon, and Vudu accounts and access purchased movies on any device no matter where you purchased the content.

7

more_vertFake apps enter Google Play
closePSA: Don’t download these fake apps on Google Play

We’re not sure how this one slipped past Google’s mighty gates, but there’s an app on Google Play impersonating Avast’s Internet Security Suite.

8

more_vertMate 10 Pro high-resolution renders and specs leaked
closeHuawei Mate 10 Pro render leaks in insanely high resolution, specs detailed

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro has been leaked in a crazy high-resolution render. Find out more about this beastly device in the post.

9

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 First things
close15 First things every Galaxy Note 8 owner should do

Here’s a look at the first things that everyone should do once they have purchased their brand new Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

10

more_vertDownload: Google Pixel 2 Wallpaper
closeDownload: Get the Pixel 2’s default wallpaper on your phone right now

If you’re having Pixel 2 envy or just simply like the wallpaper that Google featured on the Pixel 2 for your current phone, you’re in luck.