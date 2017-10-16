Amazon’s Fire HD 10 tablets are pretty durable, but it’s been a long time since there’s been an Android tablet that is truly rugged. Samsung Netherlands announced the Galaxy Tab Active 2, which features military-standard MIL-STD-810 certification that includes IP68 water and dust protection.

The device is designed to be used in environments that are normally anathema to electronics, such as on a construction site. To that end, the display also features a high sensitivity mode that can be used even with a pair of gloves on. It also comes with an S-Pen and features Bixby and a removable battery that can be used to charge other devices.

While it may seem like an interesting device, right now it’s only slated for release in the Netherlands for €500, sometime in November.

[via GSMArena | LetsGoDigital]