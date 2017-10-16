The Pixel 2 and Pixel XL will be arriving on lucky doorsteps this week. Pre-orders began on October 4th and if you’re lucky you were told the phone would ship by October 17th. Some people will be waiting a lot longer than that, but others should be getting the phone this week. Google has already begun charging credit cards.

Several Reddit users noticed that their cards have finally been charged by Google. Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL owners reported the same thing. The orders have been updated to “sent to the warehouse,” which is the step right before they get shipped to your door. One user got an email that listed the ship date as October 17th, arrival October 18-19.

Has anyone else noticed this with their Pixel 2 orders?