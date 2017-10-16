Last week, news broke that OnePlus was collecting detailed information from users. As you might imagine, this created a lot of concern from OnePlus and Android users. OnePlus has finally responded to the report and they say they will scale back data collection.

It’s not uncommon for manufacturers to collect data. Most devices collect data about how they are being used. However, the OnePlus devices were collecting much more than a typical phone. They were collecting IMEIs, phone numbers, MAC addresses, network names, app usage, and more.

Carl Pei explained that they company securely transmits the data and uses it to improve the OS, but users are free to opt out. OxygenOS phone will be prompted to opt into the program at the end of this month and the terms of service will be updated. They will no longer collect information like phone numbers.