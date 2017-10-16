Oct 16th, 2017

Android Oreo has been available for Pixel and Nexus owners for the last couple of months, but the rest of us are impatiently awaiting the update for other devices. We’ve seen OnePlus testing Oreo with select OnePlus 3 and 3T owners, but it seems that the update is just about ready for primetime.

Over the weekend, OnePlus released the latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T which brings Android 8.0 Oreo to the devices. Now, this isn’t the final build that will roll out over a standard OTA. Instead, this is still in beta and there are a few known issues that you may run into if you use the Open Beta.

Here’s the full changelog:

  • System changes
    • Update to Android O (8.0)
      • Added Picture in Picture
      • Added Auto-fill
      • Added Smart text selection
      • New Quick Settings design
      • September security patch
  • Launcher changes
    • Added Notification dots in Launcher
    • Added OnePlus account login for access to Shot on OnePlus
      • Now able to upload photos directly to Shot on OnePlus through wallpapers

Known issues:

  • Fingerprint actions may be slower than you are used to.
  • Shortcut to access Google Photos is unavailable
  • Some stability issues with NFC and Bluetooth 
  • Performance and compatibility of 3rd party apps will continue to be optimized

If you are already a part of the Open Beta program, then you’ve likely already received the OTA notification to update. If not, you can head over to the Open Beta signup page to get your device registered to accept the beta software.

If you’ve already updated, let us know how it’s running for you and if you have run into any major issues with Oreo on the OnePlus 3 and 3T.

[OnePlus]
local_offer    Android 8.0 Oreo   Android Oreo   OnePlus   OnePlus 3   OnePlus 3T   OxygenOS  

