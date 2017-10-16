If you’re looking for something new to play, the latest Humble Mobile Bundle is offering 12 Herocraft games with a handful that are worthy of your attention. There’s also an in-app purchase option at $10 for a free-to-play game, but that seems like an odd strategy to offer at the highest tier.
Either way, here’s what you get.
Pay $1 to unlock:
- Dead Shell: Roguelike RPG
- Avalanche
- Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim
Pay $5 to unlock:
- Tempest: Pirate Action RPG
- Majesty: Northern Expansion
- Space Expedition
- Strategy & Tactics: Medieval Wars
- The Tiny Bang Story
- Lost Socks: Naughty Brothers
Beat The Average to unlock:
- King of Dragon Pass
- Tap Tap Builder
- Defense Zone 2 HD