If you’re looking for something new to play, the latest Humble Mobile Bundle is offering 12 Herocraft games with a handful that are worthy of your attention. There’s also an in-app purchase option at $10 for a free-to-play game, but that seems like an odd strategy to offer at the highest tier.

Either way, here’s what you get.

Pay $1 to unlock:

Dead Shell: Roguelike RPG

Avalanche

Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim

Pay $5 to unlock:

Tempest: Pirate Action RPG

Majesty: Northern Expansion

Space Expedition

Strategy & Tactics: Medieval Wars

The Tiny Bang Story

Lost Socks: Naughty Brothers

Beat The Average to unlock: