Earlier this morning, Huawei officially took the wraps off the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro — the Chinese manufacturer’s big, bad new flagships for 2017. Along with a rather impressive spec sheet, Huawei mentioned that the devices would be running Android 8.0 Oreo, one of the first new devices of the year to feature the updated Android OS out of the box.

Now, it’d be easy to assume that the manufacturer would have forgotten all about the previous year’s model (the Huawei Mate 9 ) but that doesn’t appear to be the case. Huawei has reportedly gone on the record and not only confirmed that Oreo for the Mate 9 is coming but that it will arrive within 4 weeks after the Mate 10 begins shipping (later this month). The Mate 9 will also gain the benefits of Android 8.0’s Project Treble, which should help speed up the software update process moving forward.

Back the newly announced Mate 10s, Huawei also mentioned they’ll be “targeting” monthly security patches and claims they’ve already begun work on Android P. Apparently Huawei has been working closely with Google on the update as early as September of this year with a focus on AI ecosystems and getting their Kirin CPU up to speed with Google’s Tensorflow Lite library.

Of course, these are all words at the moment and time will tell if Huawei lives up to their promises. In the meantime, we’ll keep eyeing the new Mate 10 and 10 Pro and daydream about what we’d do with all those mAhs.