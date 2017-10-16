Huawei has announced the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro this morning, and they’re worth a gander for sure. These devices represent a major departure from the norm in-so-far as design is concerned, with Huawei finally ditching that all-metal block for a glass sandwich approach popularized by Samsung and LG.

The result is a stylish device that you’d be proud to carry around and show off (not that you couldn’t do that with the devices which came before it).

Under the hood is a pretty impressive suite of silicon. Huawei’s ‘AI-powered’ Kirin 970 runs the show. It’s an octa-core chipset that has its own dedicated Neural Network Processing Unit on board. Here’s Huawei’s line on it:

By combining individual and collective intelligence for on-device AI, the new HUAWEI Mate Series delivers real-time responses to users, including AI-powered Real-Time Scene and Object Recognition and an AI Accelerated Translator.

Alright, then. Huawei also says third parties can tap into it, so we’ll have to wait and see just how useful it can be. Otherwise, the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro are just as you’d expect from a 2017 flagship:

Software: Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0

Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 Display : 5.9″ FullView Display, 16:9 LCD Display, 3D glass, 2560 x 1440 pixels, 499ppi, 16.7M colors, Color saturation(NTSC): 96%, High contrast: 1500:1 (Typical)

: 5.9″ FullView Display, 16:9 LCD Display, 3D glass, 2560 x 1440 pixels, 499ppi, 16.7M colors, Color saturation(NTSC): 96%, High contrast: 1500:1 (Typical) Processor : Kirin 970, Octa-core CPU (4*Cortex A73 2.36GHz + 4*Cortex A53 1.8GHz) + i7 co-processor with NPU (Neural-Network Processing Unit); Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

: Kirin 970, Octa-core CPU (4*Cortex A73 2.36GHz + 4*Cortex A53 1.8GHz) + i7 co-processor with NPU (Neural-Network Processing Unit); Mali-G72 MP12 GPU Memory : 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage (Micro SD card slot support up to 256GB)

: 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage (Micro SD card slot support up to 256GB) Battery : 4,000mAh

: 4,000mAh Rear Cameras : 20MP Monochrome + 12MP RGB, f/1.6, OIS, BSI CMOS, Dual-LED flash, PDAF+CAF+Laser+Depth auto focus, 2x Hybrid Zoom, 4K video recording

: 20MP Monochrome + 12MP RGB, f/1.6, OIS, BSI CMOS, Dual-LED flash, PDAF+CAF+Laser+Depth auto focus, 2x Hybrid Zoom, 4K video recording Front Camera : 8MP FF, f/2.0

: 8MP FF, f/2.0 Connectivity : Wi-Fi 2.4G, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac with Wi-Fi Direct support, BT4.2, support BLE support aptX/aptX HD and LDAC HD Audio, USB Type C, DisplayPort 1.2, NFC

: Wi-Fi 2.4G, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac with Wi-Fi Direct support, BT4.2, support BLE support aptX/aptX HD and LDAC HD Audio, USB Type C, DisplayPort 1.2, NFC Other : IP53 rating, Dual-SIM

: IP53 rating, Dual-SIM Dimensions : 150.5mm x 77.8mm x 8.2mm (H x W x D)

: 150.5mm x 77.8mm x 8.2mm (H x W x D) Weight : 186g

: 186g Colors: Mocha Brown, Black, Champagne Gold, Pink Gold

The Mate 10 Pro changes things up a tad. It goes for a 6-inch display at an 18:9 aspect ratio for a bezel-free design. As such, its fingerprint sensor was moved to the rear.

It is also offered with increased memory: RAM is 6GB and storage is 128GB. Oh, and it also uses the 3.5mm headphone jack, a strange distinction for something labeled “pro.” Look for these devices to make their way out starting later this month.