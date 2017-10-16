Oct 16th, 2017

Huawei has announced the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro this morning,  and they’re worth a gander for sure. These devices represent a major departure from the norm in-so-far as design is concerned, with Huawei finally ditching that all-metal block for a glass sandwich approach popularized by Samsung and LG.

The result is a stylish device that you’d be proud to carry around and show off (not that you couldn’t do that with the devices which came before it).

Under the hood is a pretty impressive suite of silicon. Huawei’s ‘AI-powered’ Kirin 970 runs the show. It’s an octa-core chipset that has its own dedicated Neural Network Processing Unit on board. Here’s Huawei’s line on it:

By combining individual and collective intelligence for on-device AI, the new HUAWEI Mate Series delivers real-time responses to users, including AI-powered Real-Time Scene and Object Recognition and an AI Accelerated Translator.

Alright, then. Huawei also says third parties can tap into it, so we’ll have to wait and see just how useful it can be. Otherwise, the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro are just as you’d expect from a 2017 flagship:

  • Software: Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0
  • Display: 5.9″ FullView Display, 16:9 LCD Display, 3D glass, 2560 x 1440 pixels, 499ppi, 16.7M colors, Color saturation(NTSC): 96%, High contrast: 1500:1 (Typical)
  • Processor: Kirin 970, Octa-core CPU (4*Cortex A73 2.36GHz + 4*Cortex A53 1.8GHz) + i7 co-processor with NPU (Neural-Network Processing Unit); Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
  • Memory: 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage (Micro SD card slot support up to 256GB)
  • Battery: 4,000mAh
  • Rear Cameras: 20MP Monochrome + 12MP RGB, f/1.6, OIS, BSI CMOS, Dual-LED flash, PDAF+CAF+Laser+Depth auto focus, 2x Hybrid Zoom, 4K video recording
  • Front Camera: 8MP FF, f/2.0
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 2.4G, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac with Wi-Fi Direct support, BT4.2, support BLE support aptX/aptX HD and LDAC HD Audio, USB Type C, DisplayPort 1.2, NFC
  • Other: IP53 rating, Dual-SIM
  • Dimensions: 150.5mm x 77.8mm x 8.2mm (H x W x D)
  • Weight: 186g
  • Colors: Mocha Brown, Black, Champagne Gold, Pink Gold

The Mate 10 Pro changes things up a tad. It goes for a 6-inch display at an 18:9 aspect ratio for a bezel-free design. As such, its fingerprint sensor was moved to the rear.

It is also offered with increased memory: RAM is 6GB and storage is 128GB. Oh, and it also uses the 3.5mm headphone jack, a strange distinction for something labeled “pro.” Look for these devices to make their way out starting later this month.

 
local_offer    Huawei   huawei mate 10   huawei mate 10 pro  

stars Further Reading

Huawei Mate 10 will launch with Android Oreo

Mate 10 Pro high-resolution renders and specs leaked

Honor 7X announced in China

Honor holding an event for December 5th

Oreo comes to the Mate 9 via beta

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertHow to get 5 movies FREE on the Google Play Store
closeHow to get 5 movies FREE on the Google Play Store [DEAL]

Google Play Movies is joining the Movies Anywhere app and for a limited time, you can get five free movies when you sign up. Here’s how to get the deal.

2

more_vertDOWNLOAD: Pixel 2 Live Wallpapers
closeDownload: Get these amazing Google Pixel 2 Live Wallpapers on your phone

We got our first glimpse at Google’s new Live Wallpapers for the Pixel 2 during their event and now the wallpapers can be yours on just about any Android device. All you have to do is sideload them.

3

more_vertOnePlus spying on users and collecting massive amounts of data
closeOnePlus is collecting lots of data on its users without telling them

OnePlus has been collecting a lot of personal data about how you use your device. Here’s how to disable the app service doing the collecting without having to root your OnePlus device.

4

more_vertIndustry leans toward Apple's tech
closeSamsung might be a lone wolf in push for under-display fingerprint as everyone looks to copy Apple

Welp, Apple’s gone and done it again. They’ve moved forward with a smartphone design change or an innovation that they like, and the rest of the industry is in ‘me, too’ mode.

5

more_vertDownload: Pixel 2 launcher
closeDownload: Get the new Pixel 2 launcher on your phone

The new Pixel launcher can be installed on any device running Android Lollipop or higher. It installs just like any other APK and no root is required.

6

more_vertGoogle joins forces with Apple for Movies Anywhere
closeApple & Google join forces so you can watch your Movies Anywhere

Google has announced support for Movies Anywhere, so you can join your Google Play Movies, iTunes, Amazon, and Vudu accounts and access purchased movies on any device no matter where you purchased the content.

7

more_vertFake apps enter Google Play
closePSA: Don’t download these fake apps on Google Play

We’re not sure how this one slipped past Google’s mighty gates, but there’s an app on Google Play impersonating Avast’s Internet Security Suite.

8

more_vertMate 10 Pro high-resolution renders and specs leaked
closeHuawei Mate 10 Pro render leaks in insanely high resolution, specs detailed

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro has been leaked in a crazy high-resolution render. Find out more about this beastly device in the post.

9

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 First things
close15 First things every Galaxy Note 8 owner should do

Here’s a look at the first things that everyone should do once they have purchased their brand new Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

10

more_vertDownload: Google Pixel 2 Wallpaper
closeDownload: Get the Pixel 2’s default wallpaper on your phone right now

If you’re having Pixel 2 envy or just simply like the wallpaper that Google featured on the Pixel 2 for your current phone, you’re in luck.