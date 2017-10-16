If the $479 price-point of the OnePlus 5 was a bit too much for you to stomach, Miami-based BLU has a new smartphone on tap that will scratch your iPhone 7 look-alike itch. It’s unfortunately still powered by a MediaTek processor and only features a 720P display (unforgivable in 2017, imo), it’s also $300 less than the OnePlus 5 that boasts flagship specs.

BLU S1 Specs

5.2-inch with 1,280 x 720 resolution display

1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek6750 processor

Mali-T860 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage expandable up to 64GB

13-megapixel rear camera

5-megapixel front camera

Pre-installed with Android 7.0 Nougat

147.3 x 72.8 x 8.4mm

137g

That’s definitely not a bad set of specs for a phone that will cost you less than $200 bucks, but I can’t help but feel like the Moto E4 would be a better phone for someone on a strict budget. For $100 less you get a phone with nearly identical specs and carrier compatibility, but one that features a Snapdragon processor and the ability to use up to a 128GB microSD card.

Plus, BLU’s phones have been the subject of some privacy scrutiny more than a handful of times. Amazon even opted to remove their phones for a brief period until BLU fixed the privacy issues.