Oct 13th, 2017

Oreo is the hot new Android release, but not every device will get a taste. The NVIDIA SHIELD Tablet and Tablet K1 will not be getting Oreo. NVIDIA’s Manuel Guzman confirmed on Twitter the devices won’t receive the update.

The SHIELD Tablet K1 will be receiving an update based on Android Nougat, in addition to the previous Nougat update. For as old as these tablets are, it’s not surprising they won’t see Oreo. The original tablet was released in 2014 and the K1 was released in 2015. Are there any SHIELD tablet users out there?
