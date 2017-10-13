If you’ve been considering picking up the LG V30 this year, T-Mobile has a pretty sweet deal for those who are upgrading at least two lines. You can snag a new LG V30 and get $500 back towards a second LG V30. If the latest and greatest isn’t for you though, they’re offering a buy one get one free deal on the LG G6 and the LG V20 (after rebate).

They’re also offering up the LG G Pax X or G Pad X2 PLUS for free, so long as you get the device on an equipment installment plan and pay for a SIM card and service for the tablet. Not a bad deal if you absolutely need a tablet that’s got 4G LTE service.

The LG V30 is available at any T-Mobile store starting today for just $80 down and then $30 a month. In order to receive the $500 rebate, you’ll need to sign up with T-Mobile’s Promotion Hub and then they’ll give you a prepaid MasterCard. Those who decide to take T-Mobile up on the “free” tablet offer will get $10 monthly bill credits over 24 months that covers the cost of the tablet.

T-Mobile says its a limited time offer but makes no mention of when it ends, so if you’ve been looking for a new phone and you’re a T-Mobile customer this is a pretty sweet deal.