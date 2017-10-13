One of the more annoying things about Google’s Pixel 2 launch is the decision to remove the 3.5mm headphone jack from this generation of devices. It’s unfortunate for those of us “stuck in the past,” but the true outrage happened when Google decided to charge $20 for replacement USB-C to 3.5mm headphone jack dongles. That’s especially outrageous when Apple charges the “paltry” sum of $9 for the small piece of plastic.

Lots of outlets (including yours truly here at Phandroid) criticized this move, as it seemed Google was attempting to one-up Apple even on their expensive dongle game. Well, Google has heard us loud and clear and they’ve dropped the price of the USB-C to 3.5mm dongle down to the “reasonable” price of $9. You can get a charge and listen 3.5mm adapter for the same price on Amazon, but at least Google is listening to feedback.