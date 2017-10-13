Oct 13th, 2017

Facebook is one of the worst places to go when you’re hungry. Foodies are everywhere, with food porn being posted by friends, businesses, and everyone in between. We wouldn’t blame you for wanting to order right then and there.

And neither does Facebook. In fact, the company is now launching a food ordering feature after an extensive limited trial.

You’ll be able to check out the menus from a variety of restaurants and delivery services, and once you find something to your liking you can place your order and have it delivered all without leaving Facebook. Here’s a list of some agnostic delivery services you can look forward to:

  • Delivery.com
  • DoorDash
  • ChowNow
  • Zuppler
  • EatStreet
  • Slice
  • Olo

And some restaurants are getting in on it directly:

  • Papa John’s
  • Wingstop
  • Panera
  • Jack in the Box
  • TGI Friday’s
  • Denny’s
  • El Pollo Loco
  • Chipotle
  • Five Guys
  • Jimmy John’s

You’ll note a few big names are missing such as GrubHub, UberEats, and BeyondMenu. We’re not sure if Facebook ever tried to get a deal with these guys or if any deals are still on the table, but if you can’t find what you want from these more niche offerings then you’ll likely have to continue hitting up multiple apps to find the exact grub you want. You’ll be able to use the feature on both desktop and mobile in the US.

