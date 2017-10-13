Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

Floating Bar

The LG V30 replaced the Second Screen display with a widget called the Floating Bar. The Floating Bar can be used for app shortcuts, contacts, and other stuff. If you want the Floating Bar and you don’t have the V30, an appropriately named app called “Floating Bar” can do the same thing.

DOWNLOAD: Floating Bar Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.3/5

Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

Pixywall

Pixywall is a wallpaper app inspired by the OnePlus line of phones. All of the wallpapers look like they would be on a OnePlus phone. You can choose to use the text boxes with various sayings or just the plain photos.

DOWNLOAD: Pixywall Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.3/5

Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

5 Good Things

Sometimes we need to remember the good things that happen in life and focus on the positive. 5 Good Things can help you focus your thoughts in a more positive light. Take time to record good things every day and be reminded of them.

DOWNLOAD: 5 Good Things Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.1/5

Installs: 500 – 1,000

Minx

Minx is a simple game all about timing. Tap the screen to jump up to the next platform, but watch out for the spinning obstacles. You have to time the jump just right to make it through the small openings and land safely on the next platform.

DOWNLOAD: Minx Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.3/5

Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

Taphold

Taphold is an aptly named game all about taping and holding. All you do is tap and hold your finger on the screen. Move around to avoid the obstacles for as long as possible. If you take your finger off the screen or hit and obstacle, the game is over.

DOWNLOAD: Taphold Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 5/5

Installs: 10 – 50

More Best Apps & Games

Our Download This series includes the best apps and games you should be downloading. We also have more lists for the best apps and games on Android. Check them out below!