Oct 12th, 2017

The next high-end Nokia device from HMD Global is slated to be the Nokia 9. We don’t know much about the Nokia 9, but we did see some photos of the device in a chunky case. Now we’re seeing leaked renders. These leaks come courtesy of @OnLeaks along with some details.

The Nokia 9 appears to have a curved display like the Samsung Galaxy S8, though not as extreme. We can also see a dual-camera setup on the back. Also on the back is a fingerprint scanner. One thing we aren’t seeing is a headphone jack. Dropping the headphones jack is always bad, but especially on more affordable devices.

Rumored specs for the Nokia 9 include a 5.5-inch display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64/128GB of storage. We don’t know the MPs of those dual cameras yet. What are your thoughts on the Nokia 9? Are you interested in these HMD Nokia phones at all?
