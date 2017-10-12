The Huawei Mate 10 is slated to be revealed officially on October 16th, but Huawei has already confirmed that the handset will launch with Android Oreo out of the box. We’ve been getting a slow drip-feed of leaks about the Huawei Mate 10 and the Huawei Mate 10 Pro for a few weeks now and it looks like the devices will be shipping with a newer version of EMUI, too.

Huawei Mate 10 Specs

6.2-inch display with 2160 x 1080 resolution

Kirin 970 chipset

4GB/6GB RAM

64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage

Dual rear camera setup

4,000mAh battery

The official reveal for the Huawei Mate 10 and its variants will happen in just a few days, so it will be interesting to see the Kirin 970 in action as it is rumored to have special support for AI assistant processing. What do you think of the Huawei Mate series?