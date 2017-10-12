Oct 12th, 2017

The Google Home Mini is shipping out to customers on October 18th, but it’ll arrive without a crucial feature. A few days ago Android Police reported on an issue with their preview unit that saw the device recording 24/7 regardless of keywords being uttered or not. They reported the issue to Google and Google was speedy to resolve the bug, but at the expense of being able to touch the top of your Google Home Mini.

You’ll no longer be able to tap your Google Home Mini to disable the alarm or timer, play/pause music, or use the touch interface in any way. You can still adjust the volume by using the touch control on the side of the device, but your primary method of interacting with the Google Home Mini will be voice commands.

Here’s the official statement from Google:

We take user privacy and product quality concerns very seriously. Although we only received a few reports of this issue, we want people to have complete peace of mind while using Google Home Mini.

We have made the decision to permanently remove all top touch functionality on the Google Home Mini. As before, the best way to control and activate Google Home Mini is through voice, by saying “Ok Google” or “Hey Google,” which is already how most people engage with our Google Home products. You can still adjust the volume by using the touch control on the side of the device.

There’s been some speculation as to the cause of the 24/7 listening. Some have suggested that the fabric top of the Google Home Mini could be causing phantom touches that keep the units activated despite voice commands.

Did you pre-order a Google Home Mini? Let us know in the comments.
local_offer    Google   Google Home   Google Home Mini  

stars Further Reading

Download: Google Pixel 2 Wallpaper

Google Home Mini always listening

Amazon Echo Show discounted to $199 after YouTube row

Google drops over $7B a year to be the search default

Error suggests Google bought Apple

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWin a Google Pixel 2!
closeWin a Google Pixel 2/XL! [GIVEAWAY]

We’re giving away the brand new Google Pixel 2 phones!

2

more_vert7 reasons I'm not buying a Pixel 2 this year
close7 reasons I’m passing on the Pixel 2 this year [OPINION]

Now that Google has finally revealed the Pixel 2, there are a few things that feel lacking. Here’s 7 reasons why I’m skipping the Pixel 2 this year in favor of another device.

3

more_vertHow to get 5 movies FREE on the Google Play Store
closeHow to get 5 movies FREE on the Google Play Store [DEAL]

Google Play Movies is joining the Movies Anywhere app and for a limited time, you can get five free movies when you sign up. Here’s how to get the deal.

4

more_vertOnePlus spying on users and collecting massive amounts of data
closeOnePlus is collecting lots of data on its users without telling them

OnePlus has been collecting a lot of personal data about how you use your device. Here’s how to disable the app service doing the collecting without having to root your OnePlus device.

5

more_vertBest Apps & Games of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertSome Galaxy S8 users aren't getting their text messages
closeA lot of Galaxy S8 users are reporting problems with missing texts

Several Galaxy S8 owners across different carriers are reporting problems with sending and receiving text messages. Lots of different messaging apps in use, too. Have you had problems with SMS?

7

more_vertIndustry leans toward Apple's tech
closeSamsung might be a lone wolf in push for under-display fingerprint as everyone looks to copy Apple

Welp, Apple’s gone and done it again. They’ve moved forward with a smartphone design change or an innovation that they like, and the rest of the industry is in ‘me, too’ mode.

8

more_vertGoogle Pixel Buds vs Apple AirPods
closeGoogle Pixel Buds vs Apple AirPods: Which is the best option?

Google has finally released its own set of Bluetooth headphones to take on Apple’s AirPods. However, there are some differences and we take a look at which option is best.

9

more_vertGoogle Home Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot
closeGoogle Home Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot: Which Is Best?

Now that we know all about the new Google Home Mini, it’s time to take a look at how it stands up against its closest competition – the Amazon Echo Dot.

10

more_vertFake apps enter Google Play
closePSA: Don’t download these fake apps on Google Play

We’re not sure how this one slipped past Google’s mighty gates, but there’s an app on Google Play impersonating Avast’s Internet Security Suite.