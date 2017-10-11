Oct 11th, 2017

T-Mobile’s website was sitting with a nasty bug out in the open, and it could have made it ridiculously easy for an attacker to compromise a customer’s data.

A little-known web API visible to the public would allow an attacker to input a T-Mobile customer’s phone number and get details such as email address, a customer’s T-Mobile account number, and the phone’s IMSI, a unique identifier number.

The vulnerability was reported to T-Mobile and patched up a little over a week ago, and the company maintains that no customer data was accessed through this method. Despite that, Motherboard reports that a BlackHat hacker actually revealed to them that the vulnerability was, in fact, discovered and used by some in the hacking scene, with the individual proving it by sending the reporter their own account details. There’s even a YouTube video showing the process, uploaded as far back as August 6th.

When pressed again, T-Mobile stood by their position that no customer data was accessed. Either way, the bug should be fixed now, so if anyone has any malicious ideas then they needn’t apply any longer.
local_offer    T-Mobile  

stars Further Reading

ZTE Quartz smartwatch is now half off at T-Mobile

T-Mobile and Sprint merger could be announced this month

LG V30 goes on sale in US

T-Mobile offering $325 if you bring your own Pixel 2

T-Mobile will stop claiming it has the fastest 4G LTE network

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWin a Google Pixel 2!
closeWin a Google Pixel 2/XL! [GIVEAWAY]

We’re giving away the brand new Google Pixel 2 phones!

2

more_vert7 reasons I'm not buying a Pixel 2 this year
close7 reasons I’m passing on the Pixel 2 this year [OPINION]

Now that Google has finally revealed the Pixel 2, there are a few things that feel lacking. Here’s 7 reasons why I’m skipping the Pixel 2 this year in favor of another device.

3

more_vertLG G6 Update
closeLG G6 Update: Things Worth Knowing

It’s been almost six months since our review of the LG G6. If you’re a current G6 owner, there are some things you may have missed in the past few months.

4

more_vertGoogle Assistant hits the Play Store
closeGoogle Assistant now available for download on the Play Store

The Google Assistant application has been released onto the Play Store, making it easier for the company to update Assistant without requiring an overall software update.

5

more_vertSome Galaxy S8 users aren't getting their text messages
closeA lot of Galaxy S8 users are reporting problems with missing texts

Several Galaxy S8 owners across different carriers are reporting problems with sending and receiving text messages. Lots of different messaging apps in use, too. Have you had problems with SMS?

6

more_vertBest Apps & Games of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

7

more_vertOnePlus spying on users and collecting massive amounts of data
closeOnePlus is collecting lots of data on its users without telling them

OnePlus has been collecting a lot of personal data about how you use your device. Here’s how to disable the app service doing the collecting without having to root your OnePlus device.

8

more_vertGoogle Pixel Buds vs Apple AirPods
closeGoogle Pixel Buds vs Apple AirPods: Which is the best option?

Google has finally released its own set of Bluetooth headphones to take on Apple’s AirPods. However, there are some differences and we take a look at which option is best.

9

more_vertIndustry leans toward Apple's tech
closeSamsung might be a lone wolf in push for under-display fingerprint as everyone looks to copy Apple

Welp, Apple’s gone and done it again. They’ve moved forward with a smartphone design change or an innovation that they like, and the rest of the industry is in ‘me, too’ mode.

10

more_vertGoogle Home Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot
closeGoogle Home Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot: Which Is Best?

Now that we know all about the new Google Home Mini, it’s time to take a look at how it stands up against its closest competition – the Amazon Echo Dot.