The Honor 7X has gone live in China today, with the Huawei sub-brand announcing the device as a nice entry-level option with traits you mostly see on high-end phones.

What we’re working with is a 5.9-inch device that has a 2:1 aspect ratio, meaning the screen is taller, but thinner, giving you more surface area without increasing the overall size of the device. As such, the resolution is an odd-sounding 2160 x 1080 there.

It’s also notable for its dual cameras on the ear, with a primary 16MP sensor being combined with a 2MP one for delivering wide-aperture performance. It helps the phone simulate bokeh, something that isn’t often seen on a phone at its price point.

Speaking of that price point, you’re looking at Honor’s usual target of around $200 for a 32GB model to start, with more storage and RAM costing you a bit more. The rest of the internals you’re getting sound pretty good considering: Kirin 659 octa-core chipset, 4GB of RAM, and a roomy 3,340mAh battery should all do you well.

As usual, expect China to get first dibs, but stay tuned for news on the Honor 7X’s availability in other markets — including the US — in the moments to come.