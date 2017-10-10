Oct 10th, 2017

After announcing their new Crowd Surf feature and and 3D animated Bitmoji a few weeks back, Snapchat is back again with a brand new feature for their users to dive into. They’re called Context Cards and they allow users to take action on the places their friends visit on Snapchat.

When viewing a Snap taken at a specific place or business, users can swipe up to view additional information about said place. Everything from reviews on TripAdvisor, website links, business hours, phone numbers, or directions. Tapping on something like the location will pull up more options to quickly call for an Uber or Lyft — even reserve a table through OpenTable, Bookatable, or Resy.

It’s not all business either, with Context Cards giving you the ability to see Stories taken at that location and sometimes there’s no better way to learn more about a place than through the eyes of someone else.

Snapchat says even more partners will be added in the future to help provide more actions and helpful information. Snapchat is quickly becoming more robust and isn’t just a place to keep tabs on friends, but could provide extremely useful in discovery as well. You can download the app or update using the Google Play link below.

