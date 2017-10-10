While Netflix is currently raising prices on a couple of their popular plans, Hulu is doing the exact opposite. Hulu is dropping the price of its cheapest plan from $7.99 to $5.99 for new users. This is the plan that includes commercials, but it’s now almost half the price of Netflix.

There is one catch besides commercials: it’s $5.99 per month for the first year and it goes back up to $7.99 per month afterward. So basically you’re getting a discount on one year of Hulu. The deal will be available until January 9th. Hulu is a great alternative to Netflix. Hulu might not have as much original content, but a lot of people think they have a better catalog of shows and movies.

Do you subscribe to Netflix or Hulu? Have these recent price changes factored into your plans at all?