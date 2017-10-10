We’re not sure how this one slipped past Google’s mighty gates, but there’s an app on Google Play impersonating Avast’s Internet Security Suite. It unashamedly uses its name and logo and everything.

In fact, looking at the other apps from the dev show more of the same, with ripoffs of Waze and Imo parading around.

Don’t download them. Here are links to Avast, Waze, and Imo’s legit apps in case you want to ensure you’re getting something safe and true.

As for the apps in question, they appear to be really slimy packages whose sole purpose is to shove ads into your face. They seemingly have no meaningful function. And there’s no telling what kinds of nefarious deeds could be sitting beneath the surface.

Needless to say, we’re going to contact Google to see if they are aware and have plans to remove them.

via Twitter