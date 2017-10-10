Oct 10th, 2017

Last week, Google announced the Pixelbook, a premium Chromebook with the Pixel design. It won’t be available for a couple of weeks yet, but Google is getting Chrome OS ready. Chrome OS 61 has a number of cosmetic changes to spruce things up for the Pixelbook.

The first thing you’ll notice is the new lock screen. The background wallpaper is heavily blurred and the profile photo is round. Next, the app launcher is completely different. Gone is the “card” design, replaced with a more simple dark background. It’s a lot less material, but it’s more “mature” looking if that makes sense.

There are some non-cosmetic changes as well, mainly in the Settings app. Verison 61 is rolling out now to a number of devices listed below.

Acer Chromebase 24, Acer Chromebook 11, Acer Chromebook 14, Acer Chromebook 15, Acer Chromebook R13, AOpen Chromebox Mini, ASUS Chromebook C202SA, ASUS Chromebook Flip, Chromebook 11, Chromebook 14 for work, Chromebook Pixel, Dell Chromebook 13, Dell Chromebook 13, HP Chromebook 11 G5, HP Chromebook x360, Lenovo Flex 11, Lenovo N23 Chromebook, Lenovo Thinkpad 11e, Samsung Chromebook Plus, Samsung Chromebook Pro, Toshiba Chromebook 2

[via 9to5google]
local_offer    Chrome OS  

stars Further Reading

Samsung Chromebook Pro delayed

Chrome OS isn't just for laptops, according to Google

Google confirms all 2017 Chromebooks will include the Play Store

The Lenovo Yoga Book will come with Chrome OS

This is why Google won't merge Android & ChromeOS

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWin a Google Pixel 2!
closeWin a Google Pixel 2/XL! [GIVEAWAY]

We’re giving away the brand new Google Pixel 2 phones!

2

more_vert7 reasons I'm not buying a Pixel 2 this year
close7 reasons I’m passing on the Pixel 2 this year [OPINION]

Now that Google has finally revealed the Pixel 2, there are a few things that feel lacking. Here’s 7 reasons why I’m skipping the Pixel 2 this year in favor of another device.

3

more_vertLG G6 Update
closeLG G6 Update: Things Worth Knowing

It’s been almost six months since our review of the LG G6. If you’re a current G6 owner, there are some things you may have missed in the past few months.

4

more_vertGoogle Assistant hits the Play Store
closeGoogle Assistant now available for download on the Play Store

The Google Assistant application has been released onto the Play Store, making it easier for the company to update Assistant without requiring an overall software update.

5

more_vertSome Galaxy S8 users aren't getting their text messages
closeA lot of Galaxy S8 users are reporting problems with missing texts

Several Galaxy S8 owners across different carriers are reporting problems with sending and receiving text messages. Lots of different messaging apps in use, too. Have you had problems with SMS?

6

more_vertBest Apps & Games of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

7

more_vertGoogle Pixel Buds vs Apple AirPods
closeGoogle Pixel Buds vs Apple AirPods: Which is the best option?

Google has finally released its own set of Bluetooth headphones to take on Apple’s AirPods. However, there are some differences and we take a look at which option is best.

8

more_vertGoogle Home Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot
closeGoogle Home Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot: Which Is Best?

Now that we know all about the new Google Home Mini, it’s time to take a look at how it stands up against its closest competition – the Amazon Echo Dot.

9

more_vertGoogle Contacts app updated with new UI and features
closeGoogle updates the Contacts app with new UI changes and features

Google’s Contacts app is getting an update in the Google Play Store before the new Pixels hit. The update brings new UI and features, all of which are detailed right here.

10

more_vertPixel 2 XL vs iPhone X
closePixel 2 XL vs iPhone X

Now that the Pixel 2 XL is finally official, we can compare it to the latest and greatest iPhone, the iPhone X.