Last week, Google announced the Pixelbook, a premium Chromebook with the Pixel design. It won’t be available for a couple of weeks yet, but Google is getting Chrome OS ready. Chrome OS 61 has a number of cosmetic changes to spruce things up for the Pixelbook.

The first thing you’ll notice is the new lock screen. The background wallpaper is heavily blurred and the profile photo is round. Next, the app launcher is completely different. Gone is the “card” design, replaced with a more simple dark background. It’s a lot less material, but it’s more “mature” looking if that makes sense.

There are some non-cosmetic changes as well, mainly in the Settings app. Verison 61 is rolling out now to a number of devices listed below.

Acer Chromebase 24, Acer Chromebook 11, Acer Chromebook 14, Acer Chromebook 15, Acer Chromebook R13, AOpen Chromebox Mini, ASUS Chromebook C202SA, ASUS Chromebook Flip, Chromebook 11, Chromebook 14 for work, Chromebook Pixel, Dell Chromebook 13, Dell Chromebook 13, HP Chromebook 11 G5, HP Chromebook x360, Lenovo Flex 11, Lenovo N23 Chromebook, Lenovo Thinkpad 11e, Samsung Chromebook Plus, Samsung Chromebook Pro, Toshiba Chromebook 2

