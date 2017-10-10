Oct 10th, 2017

A few weeks back, some Geekbench results were leaked showing that Huawei was working on the Android Oreo update for the Mate 9. Today, the company has opened a limited beta program for Mate 9 owners who are looking to get a taste of Oreo before it’s ready for primetime.

Unfortunately, the beta test isn’t available for many, as Huawei opened the test build for just 250 different users. However, the hope is that once things are running smooth, we’ll see more folks included or some type of official release.

In the meantime, you can hit the link below to learn more and put your name in the hat to get the beta on your own Mate 9. Let us know if you happen to get the update and how it’s running for you.

[GSM Arena | Huawei]
local_offer    Android 8.0 Oreo   Android Oreo   Huawei   Huawei Mate 9  

stars Further Reading

Huawei Mate 9 vs Mate 10 leak

Oreo in Android Distribution

New images show off the Huawei Mate 10 Pro

OnePlus 5 running Android 8.0 Oreo spotted on Geekbench

All Nokia phones getting Oreo in 2017

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWin a Google Pixel 2!
closeWin a Google Pixel 2/XL! [GIVEAWAY]

We’re giving away the brand new Google Pixel 2 phones!

2

more_vert7 reasons I'm not buying a Pixel 2 this year
close7 reasons I’m passing on the Pixel 2 this year [OPINION]

Now that Google has finally revealed the Pixel 2, there are a few things that feel lacking. Here’s 7 reasons why I’m skipping the Pixel 2 this year in favor of another device.

3

more_vertLG G6 Update
closeLG G6 Update: Things Worth Knowing

It’s been almost six months since our review of the LG G6. If you’re a current G6 owner, there are some things you may have missed in the past few months.

4

more_vertGoogle Assistant hits the Play Store
closeGoogle Assistant now available for download on the Play Store

The Google Assistant application has been released onto the Play Store, making it easier for the company to update Assistant without requiring an overall software update.

5

more_vertSome Galaxy S8 users aren't getting their text messages
closeA lot of Galaxy S8 users are reporting problems with missing texts

Several Galaxy S8 owners across different carriers are reporting problems with sending and receiving text messages. Lots of different messaging apps in use, too. Have you had problems with SMS?

6

more_vertBest Apps & Games of the Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #1)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

7

more_vertGoogle Pixel Buds vs Apple AirPods
closeGoogle Pixel Buds vs Apple AirPods: Which is the best option?

Google has finally released its own set of Bluetooth headphones to take on Apple’s AirPods. However, there are some differences and we take a look at which option is best.

8

more_vertHuawei Mate 9 vs Mate 10 leak
closeHere’s what the Huawei Mate 10 looks like next to last year’s Mate 9

A new leaked image shows off how the Huawei Mate 10 will compare to last year’s Mate 9 when looking at the device side-by-side from the rear of both options.

9

more_vertGoogle Contacts app updated with new UI and features
closeGoogle updates the Contacts app with new UI changes and features

Google’s Contacts app is getting an update in the Google Play Store before the new Pixels hit. The update brings new UI and features, all of which are detailed right here.

10

more_vertGoogle Home Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot
closeGoogle Home Mini vs Amazon Echo Dot: Which Is Best?

Now that we know all about the new Google Home Mini, it’s time to take a look at how it stands up against its closest competition – the Amazon Echo Dot.