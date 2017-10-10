A few weeks back, some Geekbench results were leaked showing that Huawei was working on the Android Oreo update for the Mate 9. Today, the company has opened a limited beta program for Mate 9 owners who are looking to get a taste of Oreo before it’s ready for primetime.

Unfortunately, the beta test isn’t available for many, as Huawei opened the test build for just 250 different users. However, the hope is that once things are running smooth, we’ll see more folks included or some type of official release.

In the meantime, you can hit the link below to learn more and put your name in the hat to get the beta on your own Mate 9. Let us know if you happen to get the update and how it’s running for you.

[GSM Arena | Huawei]