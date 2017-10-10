Amazon announced the Echo Show back in May as a way to interact with your favorite video content, but it ran into a kerfuffle with Google last month over YouTube’s presentation on the device. When asking to display content from YouTube on an Echo Show, Alexa will reply that “Google is not supporting YouTube on Echo Show.”

That makes it seem as though the ball is in Google’s court when it comes to watching YouTube videos on the Echo Show, but when The Verge reached out to Google to find out why it’s no longer being supported, a Google representative confirmed that support was removed because they feel like the YouTube experience on Echo Show is broken.

We’ve been in negotiations with Amazon for a long time, working towards an agreement that provides great experiences for customers on both platforms. Amazon’s implementation of YouTube on the Echo Show violates our terms of service, creating a broken user experience. We hope to be able to reach an agreement and resolve these issues soon.

As it is, you still can’t view YouTube content on an Echo Show device, which has led to some very salty customers. Amazon has knocked $30 off the $229 price tag for the device, bringing the final price down to $199 for a limited time. It’s unclear if this is a response to the Echo Show’s new limited functionality, but that wouldn’t be a surprise.

Google is also rumored to be working on an Echo Show competitor, though it will likely be some time before it’s ready to be unveiled.