Oct 9th, 2017

One of the big selling points of pre-ordering the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL is the free Google Home Mini. There has been some confusion about how that will work. Is Google bundling a Home Mini with your Pixel shipment? When will you be able to redeem the offer?

It was actually pretty clear from the start, but not everyone takes the time to read the fine print. Google has posted an update to clear things up. Within 4 weeks of the phone shipping, you will receive a code for the free Home Mini. You will then use the code to redeem the Home Mini from the Google Store. Note that it says 4 weeks from shipping, not when you made the order.

Did you pre-order a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL?
