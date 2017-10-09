Oct 9th, 2017

Anker is well known for their technology accessories, producing high quality products and bringing innovative ideas to market. They’ve released a range of audio products and after using the Anker Soundbud NB10’s, they’re now my go-to earphones for working out. Read on to find out why.

Design

I’ve tested a bunch of headphones in the past from various companies and the build quality is almost always lacking. Anker went for a plastic and rubber build however, the earphones themselves do not feel flimsy at all. In fact, I really like how light the earphones are which is an important factor for me. This is the main reason I use them when going on runs due to their lightweight design.

The plastic and rubber coating allows the earphones to be sweat proof, giving them an IPX5 rating along with a hydrophobic nano-coating — something I’ve seen on higher priced earphones like the Jaybird X3’s. The design is targeted for those looking for a pair of earphones to take on their workouts. It features an over the ear hook design and comes with three pairs of ear-tips making it easy to find the right size. The right earphone has 3 buttons to control the NB10’s. The middle button is for turning them on/off as well as pausing a song, while the other buttons are for playback control. Considering they are under $50 they are extremely well built.

Sound Quality

The sound quality isn’t going to blow you away. They sound average and do not provide you with adequate noise isolation. However, you could argue that this isn’t necessary because people that go on runs may want to keep aware of their surroundings. The bass could definitely be improved and was something I found somewhat lacking. The mids were decent and accurate enough however, I found that the lows and highs were not clear enough. To sum up, I would give the sound quality a 5/10.

For the average consumer they will more than likely sound fine. There’s nothing bad, mind you, it’s just if you really analyze the sound, you’ll quickly realize it isn’t anything very special.

Connection & Battery

Anker nailed it with the battery and connection. Connecting these literally took me a matter of seconds which was super convenient and there was no hassle at all. In terms of battery life, I did get 6 hours out of these earphones which is the lifespan Anker had advertised. The battery life of 6 hours meant I only really needed to charge my earphones a couple times a week as I primarily used these for workouts. I was more than happy with both the connection and battery the Anker Soundbuds NB10 delivered.

Conclusion

If you’re in the market for a pair of earphones to use when working out, then the Anker NB10’s are a great option. They stay firmly in your ears thanks to a solid design, not to mention they are also sweat proof. But if you are looking for sound quality primarily, I’d personally recommend the Symphonized NRG Bluetooth Earphones for $27.99. I have yet to find something with better sound quality under that price point. That being said, the $40 the Anker Soundbuds are still a great all-rounder pair of fitness earbuds. You can find them at the link below.

