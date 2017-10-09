Amazon Alexa is already one of the smartest virtual assistants, but she’s going to get even better this year for basketball fans. Currently, you can ask about NBA games and get the score. Alexa will soon be able to give even more information.

All 30 NBA teams will have their own Alexa Skills starting this season. You’ll be able to ask about the date of the next home game, who they’re playing on specific dates, stats leaders, and standings. To use this, you’ll have to say “Alexa, as the Detroit Pistons…” To enable the new skill for your team, say “Alexa, enable [team name].”

If you’re interested in Amazon Alexa, check out the new Echo products that they announced a couple of weeks ago. You can buy them on Amazon right now.