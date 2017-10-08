Oct 8th, 2017

Battery Banks have been on the market for quite some time, and after thoroughly using a myriad of battery banks I’ve found one of my favorites from RavPower under the price point of $50. Read on to find out why.

Power

The RavPower 26800mAh is part of their Xtreme Series and the high capacity of 26800mAh meant I was able to get around one weeks of usage out of a single charge which took roughly 12-13 hours. This battery bank alone can charge the Samsung Galaxy S8 around 8 times and the newly released Pixel 2 over 9 times. By having this insane capacity on a battery bank it makes it useful for those that need a power bank to last them throughout a whole work/school week without having to worry about charging it every day.

You can charge 3 devices at the same time using the iSmart 2.0 USB ports which provide a fairly powerful output of 5.5A. The only downside is that this doesn’t feature Qualcomm Quick Charging like other battery banks on the market but I found the speed to be adequate enough.

Build Quality

My batter banks usually take a beating when I use them for a long time. I take them with me when I go out and I usually just throw it into my bag-pack. With that being said I found that the RavPower 26800mAh gets scratched easily due to its matte plastic build. While this isn’t exactly a deal breaker I would’ve hoped for a better build quality from a reputable brand like RavPower.

Other than it getting scratched easily the device is actually well built and is quite sturdy. Up top, it has some minimal branding and an LED indicator to show how much battery is left. Due to its large capacity, it is on the heavy side so holding this while charging your devices isn’t going to be practical to many but this has one of the largest battery capacities on the market so its heavy weight is to be expected.

Conclusion

This is a great option for those in the market for a battery bank to last you a whole week. It’s great for students or those that need something to get them through the day without having to worry about charging it every night. It has a very large capacity of 26800mAh and allows you to charge three devices simultaneously. In terms of pricing, this is currently reduced from $159.99 down to $49.99 on Amazon.

