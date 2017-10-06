Oct 6th, 2017

Well, holy shit. We hear stories and see videos of Android phones, iPhones, hoverboards, and whatever else you can imagine exploding thanks to cheap or faulty batteries, but we can’t say we’ve ever seen one quite like this.

A man waiting in a hotel gets rocked when his Android phone suddenly explodes in his front shirt pocket. It’s a harrowing scene at first, with the man being driven into a panic as sparks and blue flames threaten to engulf him.

You can tell he even notices something isn’t right in the seconds before, as he looks down and feels the phone as if to note how hot it suddenly got. Thankfully, he has some help to get the shirt off quickly and get the fire extinguished before it does any major damage.

It’s another reminder that lithium-based batteries are not perfect. Reports suggest this particular device was a 2013 Samsung Galaxy Grand Duos, and while many will be quick to slam Samsung and point to the Galaxy Note 7 debacle as a sign that their phones still aren’t safe, it’s important to remember that this can happen to any phone, especially if that phone is using a cheap third-party battery like people tend to use on these older smartphones. Hell, it even happens with iPhones. Check the video out up above.
local_offer    Samsung  Samsung Galaxy Grand  

stars Further Reading

Some Galaxy S8 users aren't getting their text messages

DEAL: Get a case for your Android phone for $5

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 ties iPhone 8 Plus DxOMark score

32 photos taken with the Galaxy Note 8

Samsung plans to make over $100 for each iPhone X

videocam Top Trending Videoslaunch

1 play_circle_outline

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (September 2017 #5)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2 play_circle_outline

more_vertGoogle Pixel Buds: First Impressions [VIDEO]
closeGoogle Pixel Buds: First Impressions [VIDEO]

Yesterday Google showed off a handful of new products that included Pixel Buds, their upcoming wireless headphones super charged with Google Assistant and touch gestures.