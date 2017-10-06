Well, holy shit. We hear stories and see videos of Android phones, iPhones, hoverboards, and whatever else you can imagine exploding thanks to cheap or faulty batteries, but we can’t say we’ve ever seen one quite like this.

A man waiting in a hotel gets rocked when his Android phone suddenly explodes in his front shirt pocket. It’s a harrowing scene at first, with the man being driven into a panic as sparks and blue flames threaten to engulf him.

You can tell he even notices something isn’t right in the seconds before, as he looks down and feels the phone as if to note how hot it suddenly got. Thankfully, he has some help to get the shirt off quickly and get the fire extinguished before it does any major damage.

It’s another reminder that lithium-based batteries are not perfect. Reports suggest this particular device was a 2013 Samsung Galaxy Grand Duos, and while many will be quick to slam Samsung and point to the Galaxy Note 7 debacle as a sign that their phones still aren’t safe, it’s important to remember that this can happen to any phone, especially if that phone is using a cheap third-party battery like people tend to use on these older smartphones. Hell, it even happens with iPhones. Check the video out up above.