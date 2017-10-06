After teasing it us for last month or so, the LG V30 and LG V30 Plus are FINALLY starting to hit stores, but the V30 Plus was said to be limited to just Sprint at launch. It seems that won’t actually be the case, as US Cellular has started offering both devices, despite Sprint’s initial claims of carrier-exclusivity for the Plus model.

When it comes to the differences between the V30 and V30 Plus, there is only one major difference – storage. Whereas the standard V30 is equipped with 64GB of storage, the V30 Plus has a capacity of 128GB, but both have a microSD card slot to expand on that.

As for pricing, US Cellular is offering the LG V30 for $28.32 per month (almost $850), while the LG V30 Plus is priced at $30.20 per month for 30 months (or $849.99 outright). Compared to Sprint, the V30 Plus is priced at $38 per-month through Sprint Flex, so you’ll be paying a bit more if you really need that extra storage.

On top of offering both the V30 and V30 Plus, US Cellular is throwing in a brand new Daydream View VR headset with every purchase. In order to qualify, you’ll need to head over to LG’s launch promotion site after receiving your device, and input various pieces of information before Monday, November 30th.

