With last year’s debut of the Pixel phone, Google set its sights on delivering the best smartphone camera that money could buy. With the Pixel 2 , they’re expanding on that idea in new ways, including a portrait mode that doesn’t suck and gives really nice looking bokeh effects.

If you’re curious how Google made the camera that has been given the highest DxOMark score for a smartphone camera, then this 10-minute video is definitely something you should make room for in your lazy Friday afternoon.

The video is lengthy but it offers an insanely informative How It’s Made-style look at Google’s latest smartphone camera and it really goes to show what it takes to engineer a camera so small that’s capable of producing DSLR-quality images.