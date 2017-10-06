With last year’s debut of the Pixel phone, Google set its sights on delivering the best smartphone camera that money could buy. With the Pixel 2, they’re expanding on that idea in new ways, including a portrait mode that doesn’t suck and gives really nice looking bokeh effects.
If you’re curious how Google made the camera that has been given the highest DxOMark score for a smartphone camera, then this 10-minute video is definitely something you should make room for in your lazy Friday afternoon.
The video is lengthy but it offers an insanely informative How It’s Made-style look at Google’s latest smartphone camera and it really goes to show what it takes to engineer a camera so small that’s capable of producing DSLR-quality images.