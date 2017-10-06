Oct 6th, 2017

While many of us were hoping for the Essential Phone to come out of the gates screaming, that hasn’t really been the case. Instead, it has been the users who have been screaming at the company to fix its rather disappointing camera.

Essential has already released quite a few software updates in hopes of fixing the shoddy camera capabilities, but performance has still been subpar forcing another huge software update to hit devices. This software update is a bit different, however, as you also need to download the update to the Essential camera application through the Play Store.

Once those downloads are complete, you should see the following improvements, which were highlighted in a blog post by Essential:

  • Boosted capture speed in regular and low light to below 1 second (over 40% faster)
  • Improved brightness and performance in low-light
  • Spatial sound when shooting in 360 (supported on device, Facebook, and YouTube)
  • Use volume up/down keys as shutter buttons in 360 mode
  • Countdown timer when in 360 camera mode
  • Bug fixes and overall reliability improvements

While most of these improvements are geared towards those who own Essential’s 360-degree camera accessory, there are still a few fixes aimed at the regular camera equipped on the PH-1 itself. Essential claims that the latest software update, with a build number of NMI81C, is already rolling out to users, it seems that the update is arriving in waves.

If you’ve already downloaded all of the updates, feel free to sound off and let us know what improvements (if any) you find when using the updated camera software.
Essential   Essential Phone  

