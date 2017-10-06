The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are just a couple of days out from being announced, but Best Buy is already slashing prices. Buying the phones from Google will set you back $649 or $849 (64GB). Best Buy is knocking $100 and $25 off the Verizon models.

Best Buy is offering $100 off all models of the Pixel 2 and $25 off all models of the Pixel 2 XL. That includes both storage options and all colors. The Pixel 2 64GB is $549 and the 128GB model is $649. The Pixel 2 XL 64GB model is $825 and the 128GB model is $925. So for the regular price of the Pixel 2, you can get the 128GB model. Pretty good deal.

All of these deals still include the free Google Home Mini. Keep in mind that these are Verizon models. They are SIM unlocked, but the bootloader can’t be unlocked. Buying from Google is probably better if you don’t mind paying full price.