Oct 5th, 2017

Netflix is raising the prices on two of their plans again. In case you didn’t know, Netflix actually has three different plans: standard quality, high quality, and 4K. They range from $8-12. Soon they will be slightly more expensive.

The high-quality plan, which is the most popular plan, will be raised from $10 to $11 per month. The 4K plan will be bumped up from $12 to $14. The standard quality plan will stay the same price. The price change will go into effect for current users after October 19th, depending on your bill cycle. New subscribers will see the new prices today.

How do you feel about this price hike? Are you a current Netflix subscriber? Will you stay a subscriber with the new prices?

[via usatoday]
