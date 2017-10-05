It’s been almost six months since our review of the LG G6. A lot of new phones have come out in that time, but the G6 is still one of the best Android phones. If you’re a current G6 owner, there are some things you may have missed in the past few months.

This post is an update on all things LG G6 . We’ll get you up to speed on all the news and community content you should know about. If you have the LG G6 or are still considering picking one up, consider this a crash course.

LG G6 News

YouTube is showing a new HDR option for those with compatible devices. If you have the LG G6 you can take advantage of this new feature. [Read More]

Want the new LG V30 camera app to use on your LG G6? As long as you’re rooted, you can do that. The V30 camera app is slightly different than the G6’s. [Read More]

After a modded version of the Google Camera app hit the internet with working HDR+, an updated version of the app is squashing bugs and bringing Auto HDR+ support with zero shutter lag to devices like the G6. [Read More]

LG announced a slightly more powerful version of the G6 with new software. It’s the same software as the LG V30, and it should be coming to the G6. [Read More]

LG has announced it will extend the warranty of the LG G6 an additional 12 months for a total of 24 months of coverage. [Read More]

LG has updated its bootloader unlock tool with support for the newly-released LG G6. However, this tool only works with the European LG G6 which has a model number of H870. [Read More]

LG G6 Recap

LG likes to pack a lot of features into their devices. The G6 is no different. A lot of these features can be incredibly useful if you know how to use them (and where to look). [Read More]

Best of LG G6 Forum

We’ve published a lot of great LG G6 content by ourselves, but there’s also a community of G6 users over on AndroidForums.com. There you will find even more tips and tricks, suggestions, support, and much more. If you’re not already a member, we highly recommend joining. Download the Forums for Android app to get started!

Here are some good threads to get you started:

Best LG G6 Apps & Games

Best LG G6 Accessories

What does a great phone need to be even better? Accessories. There are tons of excellent accessories out there for the LG G6. Everything from rugged cases to wireless chargers. This list will help you find the best accessories for your device.

Best LG G6 MicroSD Cards

Best LG G6 Case

The NGP Advanced is another polymer case, but this one has a grippy grid texture on the back and edges. The interior is covered in a honeycomb pattern that also provides impact resistance. The grid pattern feels really nice and the case is lightweight and thin.

Best LG G6 Charger

The Anker Fast Charger enables you to wirelessly charge your phone up to 2 times faster than regular wireless chargers. LED indicators around the edge show when the phone is placed in the correct position. Safety features protect against overheating and short-circuiting.

Best LG G6 Wireless Headphones

One of the most important accessories for any phone is a good pair of headphones. The LG G6 includes a 3.5mm headphone jack (thankfully), but if you’re ready to hop on board the Bluetooth train, we’ve got a nice pair for you. The Anker SoundBuds Slim are only $20, but they sound great. The slim design makes them easy to wear and they have a handy module for adjusting volume and play/pause.

Looking ahead…

LG G7 Rumors

There haven’t been too many rumors about the LG G7 yet. We’re still a good few months away from the real solid leaks and rumors popping up. Still, there have been a couple of tidbits that have come across our radar. Nothing concrete about the phone yet, but still interesting stuff if you’re looking ahead.