Oct 5th, 2017

Google is fresh off the announcements of a number of new devices, including the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Google Home Mini, Pixelbook, and more. It will be important for Google to get these devices in the faces of consumers if they want to sell a bunch. One way they’re doing that is with pop-up shops.

Later this month, Google will have pop-up shops in New York City and Los Angeles. You’ll be able to see the devices in person and even purchase them on the spot. The shops will be open on October 19th; check Google’s website for exact hours and location.

Another fun thing Google is doing is called “Donut Shops.” The Google Home Mini is roughly the size of a donut, so Google is running with that idea and opening literal donut shops around the country. If you’re lucky enough to be near one of these shops, you can get a free Home Mini or two donuts.

Are you going to make it to any of these pop-up shops? Have you already purchased a new Google device?
