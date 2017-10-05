Oct 5th, 2017

The Galaxy S8 is one of the best smartphones to debut in 2017, but it seems like there is an increasingly large number of reports of people experiencing problems with receiving text messages on the phone. The reports all seem to have the Galaxy S8 in common, as most people report the problem no matter which carrier they’re using.

Threads for Galaxy S8 users on Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint reveal the same problem with delayed texts or texts not arriving at all. It also doesn’t seem to be exclusive to a specific messaging app, as several reports show it’s happening in the default Samsung SMS app, Textra, and even Android Messages.

Someone suggested trying to turn off Advanced Messaging in the default messaging app to see if that stops text messages from being delayed but right now this solution is pretty anecdotal. Have you been noticing missing text messages on your Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments.

Thanks for the heads up, Adam!
